GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-standing furniture company in Grand Rapids is moving to a new location.

American Seating Co. will move to a currently unnamed location in the city, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports. The company’s headquarters and manufacturing plant is currently in the area of 11th Street and Seward Avenue near US-131.

Crain’s reports the new location is a manufacturing space in the city that will undergo renovations.

American Seating was first founded in 1886, according to its website. It was first called Grand Rapids School Furniture and was renamed in 1906. It started making chairs for city buses in 1931 and currently makes seats for things like city buses and light rail.