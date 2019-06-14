Audit: GR veterans home had accounting issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state auditor general is slamming the Grand Rapids Home For Veterans for bad accounting practices that led to more than $600,000 in discrepancies involving the bank accounts of several clients and residents.

The auditor general’s report says it “identified several concerns” and advised the home needs to improve its controls over the system that helps prevent and detect inappropriate access to medical and financial records.

The most serious offense includes “unreconciled” differences between member accounts and external bank balances going back to 2015. Those discrepancies ranged from $23,286 to $301,428.

“At no time were members’ funds removed from the funds managed by or under the responsibility of the Home, and no funds ever went missing from member accounts. As the audit states, this was an accounting issue that involved reconciling fund balances between accounts,” said Andy Henion, public relations manager for Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

There is no evidence anyone was stealing money.

One of the problems, easy access to the NetSolutions System that contains client information. According to the report, the home maintained 766 active accounts of former employees and allowed high-level access to employees whose job responsibilities did not require it.

In the report, leaders of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans said they agreed with the findings.

“The Home and DTMB (Financial Services) agree with this recommendation and have already complied. … Furthermore, DTMB has implemented additional processes and controls to ensure correct amounts are submitted to the Department of Treasury for all activity, including member discharges, furloughs, or miscalculated member assessments.”