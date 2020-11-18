Report: 20 Monroe Live is up for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 20 Monroe Live in downtown Grand Rapids is on the market.

MiBiz reports that the owners are selling the venue, listing it for $16.5 million with an option to buy The B.O.B. next door. Both are owned by the Gilmore Collection.

20 Monroe Live opened in early 2017 to high hopes that it would help draw people downtown and to other nearby businesses. It booked big names right away: rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and country act Dan + Shay were among its first 19 shows.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by coronavirus mitigation rules, unable to hold shows.

The Gilmore Collection did not immediately reply to News 8’s after-hours request for comments Tuesday.