GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man with a history of domestic violence will serve time in federal prison on a weapons charge, federal prosecutor say.

Dominic Alexander, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to three years, 10 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that over the last decade, Alexander has “beat, choked and strangled multiple domestic partners.” In 2018, he stabbed a man in the throat, seriously injuring him.

“Today’s sentence sends a message to both perpetrators and victims of domestic violence,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “To perpetrators: if you illegally possess a firearm, federal agents and prosecutors stand ready to investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent permitted by law. To victims: we see you, and we hear your silent cries for help. Please know there is hope, and that you are not alone.”

Prosecutors say Alexander pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after he was found with a pistol and 117 rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan says the case is the latest example of its efforts to combat domestic violence. It pointed to the June sentencing of Mitchell Pierce of Muskegon, who got 15 years after stalking and threatening his ex-wife.

Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violent Hotline at 1.800.799.7233 or by texting START to 88788.