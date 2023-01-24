Renderings show what Green Well will look like after renovations that are expected to be done in early February. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Green Well restaurant in Grand Rapids is closing temporarily next week while it undergoes “extensive” renovations.

The restaurant on Cherry Street SE west of Lake Drive in the East Hills neighborhood is closing Jan. 29 and expects to reopen in early February, though the precise date has not yet been set.

Renderings show a green and red color scheme with gray accents and wood paneling. The partition between the bar and dining room is coming down and there will be a bar window. Takeout orders will be placed in cubbies near the door so people can get in and out quickly.

Essence Restaurant Group, which owns The Green Well, said the renovations will “enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy … pub to make it even more modern.”

“The vibe at The Green Well has always been welcoming and inviting, but after 15 years, we felt it was time to refresh the interior into an even more engaging environment,” Essence Restaurant Group CEO and Partner James Berg said in a statement. “We are excited to introduce our customers to the new look and hope to engage more people with our reconfigured seating areas.”

The reopening date will be announced on The Green Well’s website after it is determined.