Renovation revealed: Inside Ele’s Place in Grand Rapids

A courtesy photo shows Ele’s Place of West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids, after renovations by Baudville Brands. (Baudville Brands)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids healing center for grieving children is celebrating the finish of a monthslong renovation project pulled off and paid for by Baudville Brands.

Employees of the Cascade Township company clocked more than 400 hours helping renovate Ele’s Place, located at 2000 Michigan Street NE next to Third Reformed Church, which owns the building.

The team of volunteers helped transform the four-bedroom home by redesigning the administrative offices, converting the garage into a conference room and updating the room where families first meet Ele’s Place volunteers and share their experience.

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated interior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated exterior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

A courtesy photo shows the renovated exterior of Ele’s Place West Michigan, located on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Baudville Brands)

>>App users: Tap here for photos of renovated Ele’s Place West Michigan.

“I’m thrilled with the results,” said Tammy Squire, director of Ele’s Place West Michigan. “Just those little touches we’re really thrilled with.”

Squire says the renovations that started in September have made the home more welcoming, with new flooring, photos and furniture that is conducive for children. Baudville Brands employees helped repaint the fireplace, clean and landscape the yard, install window boxes and shutters and update the kitchen.

Every five years, Baudville Brands picks a local nonprofit group to support as part of its Helping Hands initiative. Squire says the founder of Baudville Brands even pitched in, bringing out a chainsaw to help with the yardwork.