Renderings show MSU expansion on Medical Mile

A courtesy rendering of the new Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Renderings were released Thursday of the new Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park, an expansion of its Medical Mile campus.

Announced in December and slated to open in late 2021, the building at the corner of Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue will be approximately 200,000 square feet and will have a parking structure that can fit up to 600 vehicles.

The new building will be next to the MSU Research Center that opened in 2017. A third building is also being planned.

The expanded facility is meant to foster public-private partnerships, bringing together research and development with commercialization.

Tenants will be announced later this summer.

MSU and Health Innovation Partners previously said they were talking with potential tenants focused on cancer research, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, artificial intelligence and medical device development.