GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will kick off the 4th of July weekend tonight with the fireworks show.

The show is expected to be a full one as there won’t be a shortage of fireworks. To ensure everyone enjoys the night, there are rules organizers and police want you to follow:

No alcohol allowed: This includes social district cups. This is a family-friendly event.

This includes social district cups. This is a family-friendly event. Please leave your large coolers and bags at home. All coolers and bags are subject to search by security and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

No pets, glass bottles, smoking, bikes, scooters or fireworks and sparklers are allowed in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, Blue Bridge or 6th Street Bridge viewing areas.

in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, Blue Bridge or 6th Street Bridge viewing areas. No mega horns or blow horn s are permitted.

s are permitted. No weapons (pocket knives, firearms, etc.)

(pocket knives, firearms, etc.) No solicitation or unpermitted vending

Extra officers will be on site for security and traffic. Organizers are asking that you respect each other’s personal space and get there early if you can.

“Round up your family, bring some water, some snacks and just enjoy the park, a lot of people get out there at 8 a.m. to claim their spots. So, if you’re thinking what time should I get out there come at your convenience,” City Event Coordinator, Kayleigh Kramer said.

