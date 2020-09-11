Remembering 9/11 in GR virtually amid a pandemic

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting the year after the terrorist attacks which redefined the United States and for the last 19 years the President Ford Field Council of the Boy Scouts of America has led the West Michigan community on a day-long salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for 9/11.

They’ll continue their longstanding tradition this year, though things will admittedly look different. It’ll prove though we haven’t forgotten.

The annual event will now be held virtually. But the tradition honoring those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will continue.

You can follow along on the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s Facebook page starting at 7:19 a.m.

Honor guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments will lower the flag at the presidential museum to commence the day’s activities. The general public can participate virtually on the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s Facebook page.

At noon, Associate Dean of the WMU Cooley Law School, Eagle Scout and retired Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel will speak. McDaniel says coming together, despite the pandemic and everything else that’s divided the nation will be healing and powerful.

“The act of coming together for a common cause the act of coming together in solidarity and doing so in person, of course, is, you know, it’s part of our psyche as a nation. It’s too bad that we can’t do that but there is also something to be said about being able to adapt and be resilient and to say this pandemic will not stop us,” McDaniel said. “The fact that it’s just this simple solemn ceremony honoring those and remembering those I think is what makes this thing so strong and so meaningful and so significant.”

Around 6:45 p.m., the Boy Scouts of America will lead a short discussion on the activities of the day with a closing ceremony to follow at sunset.

All events are virtual and will be watchable through the group’s Facebook page.