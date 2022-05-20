GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is a great time for college students to stay on track with their coursework. Grand Rapids Community College’s second summer semester starts June 28, and there are still about 1,600 seats available.

The seven-week semester includes Math, English, Biology and Chemistry classes among other topics. Students who attend 4-year schools and are home for the summer can take classes at GRCC, which are often more affordable than transfer credits.

GRCC spokesman Dave Murry says its a great time for recent high school graduates to get a head start on classes and find out what it’s like to take their first college class.

Many of the courses are also offered virtually which makes it easy to schedule around vacations and summer jobs.

For more information or to sign up, go to GRCC’s website.