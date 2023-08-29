GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners get ready: registration is now underway for the 21st annual Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run.

News 8 talked with the credit union’s vice president of community relations, Matt Cook, about what people can expect from this year’s run.

It’s happening Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. in downtown Grand Rapids and will feature both a 5k run and walk as well as a 10-mile run.

The route of the run trails through downtown Grand Rapids and across a number of historic bridges over the Grand River.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will go to MyTEAM TRIUMPH and the No Surrender Running Club.

You can register at the Bridge Run website.