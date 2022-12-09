GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A registered offender is facing federal charges for trying to get explicit photos from a minor.

John Edward Suarez was charged in U.S. Federal Court in the Western District of Michigan with one count of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of penalties for registered sex offenders.

The alleged incident happened over communication on a cellphone between Jan. 1 and March 14 in Muskegon County, according to court documents.

Suarez has a criminal record, including being convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Allegan County in 1993 and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Muskegon County in 2016, court records show.