GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two very popular events are returning to Grand Rapids later this month in recognition of Autism Acceptance Month: The Hope Network Bridge Walk for Autism and the Sensory-Friendly Museum Night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The bridge walk on The Blue Bridge will take place on April 28 at 5 p.m. The walk will partner with the museum to provide a free sensory-friendly experience. All three floors of the museum will adapt the sounds, lighting and activities to create a low-sensory experience for families affected by autism.

Jason Madden, director of Hope Network, says the walk is an important time for community members, business and families to come together to build awareness.

Pre-registration is required for both events.