Refreshed Grove restaurant reopening in Grand Rapids

An undated photo provided by Essence Restaurant Group shows Grove restaurant, located at 919 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Hills favorite Grove restaurant will reopen this fall with a redesigned interior and deeper focus on sustainable foods.

Essence Restaurant Group, which also owns The Green Well and Bistro Bella Vita, announced its reopening plan for the upscale restaurant Thursday morning.

The company says the building at 919 Cherry St. SE is currently under renovation while executive chef Jeremy Paquin and his culinary team craft a new menu centered on seasonal produce and sustainably raised proteins.

The revamped restaurant expects to offer 13 to 15 meal options daily. Grove also plans to add low and non-alcoholic mixed drinks to its beverage menu, which will also feature classic cocktails and wine.

Grove opened in 2011, earning the first of several dining awards from Grand Rapids Magazine that year.

Leaders of Essence Restaurant Group say they closed Grove in March 2020 because the small, intimate dining concept wouldn’t work well under pandemic restrictions. In May 2020, Grove transformed into a pop-up, carryout restaurant named Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack, which closed about a month later. The building then evolved into a private dining space dubbed The Essence Room, which closed after the winter holiday season.

Managing partner James Berg said the goal has always been to revive Grove when the timing was right. The renovated restaurant will offer more natural light, cleaner lines and lighter colors, according to company beverage director Tristan Walczewski.

While an exact reopening date is not yet set, Grove fans are encouraged to visit https://groverestaurant.com/ for updates.