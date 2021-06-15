Redevelopment of 201 Market is one step closer to reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is a step closer to making the redevelopment of a city-owned riverfront property a reality.

201 Market is currently home to the several city services departments.

The city, Grand Action and the Convention Arena Authority have a different a vision for the site’s future, including an amphitheater. But first, they need to move a major sewer line and find a new home for vital city services currently on the site.

City Commissioners approved the $9.7 million cost of moving the sewer trunk line to make way for redevelopment of the 15-acres site, $2 million below what was expected.

They also amended the original purchase option on the current Kent County Road Commission site on Scribner Avenue. The city and county have agreed to a reduced price of $7.45 million after the city discovered some additional environmental cleanup at the site.

The road commission is set to move into a new facility in Walker.

“We still have to work through the option agreement with the Kent County Convention Arena Authority. That process is underway now,” Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong said. “That option date is Oct. 15. So, we’ll know more through the summer and into the fall about how that’s proceeding. So far, signs are good. But you can never know until everything is finally done.”

While the redevelopment of the site has seen ideas come and go for over a decade, DeLong says he’s encouraged by the cooperation of the various groups involve in this rendition of the plan.