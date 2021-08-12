Red panda triplets Rose, Ruby and Willow leaving John Ball Zoo

Red panda triplets Rose, Ruby and Willow. (courtesy John Ball Zoo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Triplets Rose, Ruby and Willow — John Ball Zoo’s one-year-old red pandas — are leaving home.

“There comes a time when children leave their childhood home and move on to create a future of their own. Well, that time has come for the red panda cubs at JBZ,” John Ball Zoo said in a Thursday release.

The triplets were born on June 25, 2020 to the red pandas Wasabi and Wyatt. The two are part of a breeding program to help save the endangered red panda.

The John Ball Zoo participates in the Red Panda Species Survival Plan and the triplets are being moved to a zoo in Tennessee as part of that plan.

“Though we are incredibly sad to see them go, it has been a memorable highlight for many watching these three through their first year of life,” the zoo said.

Guests can still see the red pandas through Sunday, Aug. 22.

