GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross of West Michigan cut the ribbon on a new facility on Wednesday.

The Red Cross hosted an open house for the community to see the opening of its site in Grand Rapids. Staff and volunteers led tours of the facility, which serves as the home base for West Michigan disaster services. It also is the center where people can go for trainings on CPR and more.

Red Cross volunteers help during many types of crises in the area including providing assistance, comfort and care to victims of home fires or disasters. They also run blood drives and offer trainings and support for services members and their families.