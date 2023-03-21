GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For Red Cross Giving Day Wednesday, the organization is asking people to donate blood, time or money to help the cause.

“There’s lots of different ways that people can support the American Red Cross,” said Breeze Ettl, executive director of the West Michigan chapter.

The American Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood supply, according to Ettl, so it has a constant need for donors.

“Donating blood takes about 45 minutes to an hour. The process is really simple and at the end of the day, you know you’re helping save lives when you do donate.”

Anyone who gives blood, platelets or plasma through the end of the month will get a $10 Visa gift card in their email. All donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa card. Five winners will be randomly drawn.

But giving blood isn’t the only way to help the American Red Cross.

“Our workforce, whether it’s disaster services, whether it’s greeting people at blood drives, in service to armed forces, our volunteers can pick and choose whatever really interests them and can give as much or as little time as they have,” Ettl said.

The Red Cross also urges people to donate money to help provide shelter, food, relief items and other assistance for people affected by disasters. To volunteer or donate, visit the Red Cross website.

“West Michigan is one of the most generous communities in this nation. And so we … are extremely grateful and thankful that we have community members who are willing to give however they can give and whatever they can give,” Ettl said.