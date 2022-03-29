GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 20 Monroe venue in downtown Grand Rapids sold for $16.5 million, county records show.

GLC Live at 20 Monroe was bought by GLC GR Live LLC, property records show. That business is registered to Niles-based Compound Capital LLC, which MiBiz reports is apparently linked to an Indiana public equity firm called Great Lakes Capital.

The property was put on the market in November 2020, listed for $16.5 million, and sold Feb. 28, the records show. Former property owner Greg Gilmore previously told News 8 the sale closed March 1.

The new owner has approached the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority about leasing and managing 20 Monroe.

The county board of commission last week approved looking into it, and the city commission decided the idea could go forward at its meeting Tuesday. The CAA board still needs to approve it.