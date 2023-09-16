GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Records were broken at the 2023 Gilda’s Club West Side Walk.

Hundreds of people joined together Saturday morning for a walk to raise money for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. The fundraising goal this year was more than $122,000. Organizers said they have broken that goal and supporters have raised more than $130,000.

That money will go toward the group’s free program that helps people facing cancer or grief to find a community and space to belong. Organizers said this yearly event is extremely important to the club and community because it helps them keep running.

“Without things like the West Side Walk, we wouldn’t be able to provide things like our cancer and grief emotional health support. And really the last thing that someone on a cancer journey or (who) has been impacted by grief needs is another expense. So it’s really important for them to get the kind of social support they need in support groups or some of the more social activities like Tai Chi or knitting. And that’s only made possible by the walk,” Hannah Dayton, the director of communications for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, said.

