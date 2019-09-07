Recipients honor donors at Donate Life Day in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered Saturday for the first Donate Life Day in Grand Rapids, held at John Ball Zoo.

The first of its kind in West Michigan, the event sought to bring together organ transplant recipients and families of donors to celebrate the gift of life.

With food, games and time to talk, Gift of Life Michigan spokesperson Alison Gilum said the event was a great way to remind people about the community aspect of giving life and how impactful a donation is.

“It was a really great way for everybody to connect and honor their loved ones who have benefited from the gift or given the gift of donation,” Gilum said. “It’s powerful to see the recipient of a lifesaving organ transplant get to meet the family member of the person who gave that incredible gift. It’s just so touching and it’s an emotional experience.”

The opportunity to meet the family of an organ or tissue donor doesn’t happen as often as you’d think. Scott Campbell waited for nearly eight months to receive a heart transplant and he has waited nearly three years to hear from the family that gave it to him.

“It’s such a traumatic experience,” Campbell said of being told he needed a transplant. “I would just like to say to them (the donor’s family) really, I really am sorry for your loss, and I am so thankful that your son or daughter or son or father or whoever it was made the commitment to be charitable enough to be a donor.”

Campbell has written numerous letters to the donor family. They are handled by Gift of Life Michigan to preserve the anonymity of families who wish don’t wish to come forward.

Chris Kowalski also received a heart three years ago. He met donor Cody Baron’s family for the first time Friday. Baron’s mother was able to listen to her son’s heart in his chest.

“I’m still processing it,” he said Saturday. “I didn’t know anything about this group until I had to go through it, and now as a recipient, I’m so blessed and it’s been such a benefit. Now I have an entirely new family.”

Kowalski and his new family believe joining the state organ donor registry is one of the most impactful things you can do.

“If you’ve seen my story, you understand the benefit of being a donor,” Kowalski said. “Even the effect it can have on a donor family. Get a blessing out of a tragedy and you’ll see how you feel.”

The Donate Life Day event also featured a short trail lined with the faces of and remarks from those who donated hearts, kidneys, livers and tissue. It also showcased those who received the gift of life.

“You can save 175 lives or impact 175 lives through donation,” Campbell said. “When you look at me, look at all those faces on the signs, I think that when you think about that aspect of it, I think that makes it a lot easier to check the box.”

—

Online:

Sign up to be an organ donor