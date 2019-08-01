Realtor.com: GR neighborhood hottest place to live in U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood is the hottest place to live in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

The website says homes in the northern neighborhood’s 49505 zip code are typically snatched up after 10 days on the market, at a median price of $178,050.

Realtor.com said homes in the Creston area are in particularly high demand among first-time homebuyers on a budget because they’re near downtown Grand Rapids, which is “something of a hipster mecca” filled with craft breweries and pubs.

Realtor.com also said the Creston area is home to plenty of parks and good public schools.

However, the property listing site warned prices in Creston are rising fast, up 11.3 percent over the same time last year.

Realtor.com says its rankings are based on home sales in 16,0000 zip codes during the first half of this year. The real estate site said it focusing its listings with the most page views and the fewest days on the market.

The property listing site said it also factored in median home list prices, employment rates, population growth and household incomes to come up with its list.

The only other Michigan city to crack the top 10 was Livonia, at No. 6.

An economist with Realtor.com said home hunters are shifting their search from far-out suburbs to smaller metro areas, which are less expensive than big cities, but still have some city life perks.