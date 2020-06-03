A ‘bittersweet, unexpected end’: Grand Central Market closes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another downtown Grand Rapids business forced to closed because of COVID-19 measures will not be reopening.

Grand Central Market says it planned to reopen on June 1 but was unable to put “new protective systems” in place, forcing the store to permanently close instead.

“The Universe has bigger plans with the space that Grand Central Market currently occupies,” its owners stated in their announcement on Facebook.

The closure came two days after rioters damaged 100 businesses downtown, leading to boarded up windows and doors. Hours later, volunteers flooded downtown to clean up the mess.

“It was absolutely breathtaking witnessing the outpouring of love in and for our community,” Grand Central Market stated.

A May 31, 2020 photo shows cleanup efforts following riots in downtown Grand Rapids that damaged 100 businesses, according to city officials.

Central Market opened at 57 Monroe Center Street NW about 15 years ago. It’s been owned by the same family for a decade.

Grand Central Market recently sold its adjacent deli space to Art Caribbean Fusion Cuisine restaurant, which had to postpone its opening because of the pandemic.

(A January 2020 photo shows Grand Central Market on Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids.)

“This is not an ideal time for any business, especially small ones. So, Thank You for being a part of ours until the very bittersweet unexpected end. We love our staff, customers, downtown neighbors, vendors and suppliers so much, and consider all of you an extension of our family. We wish all of you the best health, happiness and success,” the Grand Central Market stated.

The owners of Grand Central Market say they’re still planning to hold a goodbye party “even if it takes a year to plan it and have it.”

They ended their message to patrons with a request:

“… continue to support your local small business community as much as possible, continue to stay safe and healthy, be kind to one another, spread love everywhere you go, don’t be a stranger if you see us out and about, and remember to always wash your hands.”