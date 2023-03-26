GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of a popular reality television dating show for Black singles will find out this week if a Grand Rapids native and Central Michigan University graduate found her true love.

Mercedes Gordon is a cast member on OWN’s season 7 of ‘Ready to Love.’ It’s a dating series for successful men and women in their 30s and 40s that highlights the men’s observations and experiences in their search, according to the show’s website.

She was joined by 15 other cast members in Miami for the filming of the show.

Three of the women featured on OWN’s hit series of ‘Ready to Love’: Jeffri, Mercedes and Cynthia. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon) GR native and Ready to Love cast member Mercedes Gordon. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon)

“For me whenever you take a step outside of your hometown or your big bubble your possibilities are endless like signing up for a reality TV show,” Gordon said. “Being a minority myself, being able to have a platform where you can find Black love was an interesting concept to me.”

Filming for this season is complete though friends, family and fans can watch the last episode on March 31 with Gordon and her special guest during a watch party. Then, viewers will find out if she’ll choose either of the men she had genuine connections with throughout the season.

Gordon and Anthony, one of her love connections on OWN’s season 7 of Ready to Love. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon) Gordon and Mark Anthony, one of her love connections on OWN’s season 7 of Ready to Love. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon)

The free event will be held at the 1530 Event Center located at 1530 Madison Ave on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Attendees will watch the episode live at 8 p.m. with a chance to ask the two cast members questions.

“That’s what I’m hoping to do with the watch party just trying to get everybody together to help celebrate and see how this saga ends,” she said.

The 31-year-old is a flight attendant and will start school in the fall at Northwestern Michigan University in Traverse City to pursue her pilot’s license. Although Gordon never imagined herself on reality television, she appreciated the show’s focus on Black love and learned valuable lessons about herself.

An undated photo of Grand Rapids native and Ready to Love cast member Mercedes seated in the cockpit of a plane. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon)

An undated photo of Grand Rapids native and native Ready to Love cast member Mercedes Gordon behind the wheel of a small plane. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon)

An undated photo of Grand Rapids native Mercedes Gordon and other female castmates on season 7 of Ready to Love. (Courtesy of Mercedes Gordon)

“I learned to trust myself more than ever. My happiness is created by the decision I make. One of the most important of those being who I will date and choose to be in a relationship with,” she said. “You don’t have to rush this process. Love hard and with intention and above all have fun while doing.”

Though different men and women found themselves being voted off the show each episode because they weren’t considered ready to love, Gordon did find authentic friendships and hopes viewers can be inspired by each individual’s personal journeys.

“I had the opportunity to meet some amazing women who were in their field and showing success and showing that great example of a strong powerful Black female or Black male,” Gordon said. “For me, it gave me that validity that I may be on my way. I may be on my journey but that’s just as important to get people inspired.”

For more information about the watch party, click here.