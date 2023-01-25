ATU workers picket outside The Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid workers picketed Wednesday afternoon, looking to raise awareness about their grievances against the Grand Rapids bus service.

The workers carried signs that read things like, “Honor our contract,” “Where is the fairness??” and “No zeroes for ATU heroes.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union says Rapid management must improve safety, stop service cuts, halt unfair labor practices and honor the union’s contract. The ATU says management didn’t negotiate regarding all workers before it implemented a wage increase for some of them.

Union members also claim that due to a shortage of workers, The Rapids is cutting services and leaving the public without transportation. They say a wage increase would draw more drivers.

“We’re just trying to let the public know … that we have certain demands for The Rapid, one being a fair wage increase,” picketer Louis Deshane said. “We want them to serve the public like they promised when the public voted for a millage…”

An ATU spokesperson said they will continue picketing at the Rapid Central Station.

The picket is informational only. The workers are not on strike.

News 8 reached out to The Rapid for comment Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately hear back.