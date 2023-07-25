GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid says it moved some money around so it could provide free rides on Tuesday for an Air Quality Action Day.

The metro Grand Rapids bus service said last week that there had been an “unprecedented increase” in the number of Air Quality Action Days that drained its fund more quickly than normal. It didn’t expect that fund to be replenished until the end of August.

But when another Air Quality Action Day was called Tuesday, The Rapid offered its free rides as usual. In an email to News 8, The Rapid said it redirected money to make that happen.

“After receiving the announcement of EGLE’s statewide Air Quality Day, we knew we needed to step in to ensure the safety of our customers and temporarily redirected funds to facilitate complimentary rides for today,” spokesperson Cassi Cooper wrote.

Without a more stable solution in place, The Rapid said it will deal with Air Quality Action Days one at a time until it gets its next chunk of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality money.