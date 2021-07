GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rapid bus was hit during a shooting in Grand Rapids Monday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Garden Street and Lafayette Avenue SE.

A nearby bus was hit twice, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

The bus had one driver and one passenger on board.

There were no injuries and no one was hit, GRPD said.