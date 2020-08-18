Ramp from EB I-196 to NB US-131 in GR closed due to rolled over semi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed due to an overturned semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The ramp is expected to be closed for two to three more hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene.

The closure happened around 3 a.m. when a semi-truck struck the ramp, rolled over and landed on its side, according to MSP.

There are no reports of injuries, state police said.