Ramen waffles? Social Misfits reveals unusual menu ahead of Grand Rapids opening

A photo provided by Social Misfits shows the main dining area inside the restaurant located in the ground floor of The Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Waffle lovers, rejoice: Social Misfits opens next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

The restaurant, which started as a “back-of-the-napkin” concept by Spencer Raymond, will officially open to the public Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

Social Misfits shares the ground floor of the new Residence Inn by Marriott with Wahlburgers. The triangular hotel’s newest restaurant evokes the atmosphere of a speakeasy lounge with tufted leather banquettes, hardwood floors and vintage brass accents.

Social Misfits’ menu, created in collaboration with James Beard four-time semifinalist Philip Speer, features a dozen gourmet waffle dishes, including:

The R.B.G.: Waffle with smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, everything crumble, chive and smoked roe.

Teen Spirit: Waffle topped with macaroni and cheese, four-cheese cream and parmesan crisp

Yasuke: Ramen waffle, soft-cooked egg, scallion and furikake

“Love Me Tender”: Waffle with banana, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel and crispy bacon

The Rebel’s Last Supper: Waffle with apple compote, graham cracker, vanilla whipped cream

Ol’ Blue Eyes: Waffle with lemon curd, ricotta cream and graham crumble

Social Misfits will also serve craft cocktails developed by acclaimed mixologist Lauren Paylor, including:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boozy Crunch Milkshake: Bourbon, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche, saline, whipped cream

Fay-Go Grape Pop: Ford’s gin, lemon oleo saccharum, concord grape, soda, mint spring and pickled grape

Social Misfits will also offer coffee cocktails, coffee, espresso and other custom-made drinks by Great Lakes Coffee.

Raymond said the menu will “continue to evolve based on seasonal ingredients, opportunities to collaborate with new up-and-coming chefs and mixologists, and of course, what our customers deem their favorites.”

Social Misfits is located on West Fulton Street near Ionia Avenue NW. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.