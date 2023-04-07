GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For a second year in a row Ramadan, Passover and Easter Sunday will occur during the same weekend.

Typically, this event happens three times a century or once every 33 years. While each religion and its respective followers prepare to commemorate their holy day, all three faiths also share similarities.

“Passover is about a feast. Easter Sunday is a feast. And Ramadan even, every night, is a feast. They come together with food,” Rev. Mike Cruickshank, an associate pastor at St. Andrews Cathedral, said. “That is also a celebration with God. We bring ourselves together in community.”

The Jewish faith celebrates Passover, which is the liberation of Hebrews from slavery in Egypt. Muslims believe Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is when parts of the Qu’ran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Easter is the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus.

“Any time any particular group is thinking about higher things, heavenly things, divine things and when they know of other groups that are doing the same thing there is kind of a solidarity in that,” Cruikshank said.