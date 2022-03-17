GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crowds were out in full force Thursday in Grand Rapids and there were no COVID-19 restrictions at bars and restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Last year, it was still early in the vaccination rollout, and bars were limited to 50% capacity. Combined with cold weather, it wasn’t an ideal time to celebrate.

“It’s disappointing because you have to turn a lot of people away,” Flanagan’s Irish Pub owner Ben Stoneman said. “And if you have a restaurant, you don’t want to do that.”

“It sucked last year,” Sydney, a Grand Rapids resident, told News 8. “Half our friends couldn’t get here last year. So it kind of sucked because there’s only half of us, and it took three hours to get a table.”

But this year, with no restrictions, Grand Rapids came out strong.

“We thought people might come out again, but not like it has been today,” Stoneman said. “This has been great.”

“I didn’t go out last year because of COVID, but this year we’re going out in full force instead and rallying the troops,” Grand Rapids resident Darryn Wong said.

It’s perfect timing for an industry struggling with supply chain issues and rising inflation.

“It really makes up for quite a bit we lost over the last couple of years,” Stoneman said.

Bars in Grand Rapids were packed Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day also brought some luck with the weather, with temperatures in the high 60s.

Brennan, another Grand Rapids resident, just got back from Minnesota in time for the celebrations.

“It’s minus 15 every day (there), so this is top-notch,” he said.

His friend, Julia, said it felt like summertime, just a few days after temperatures were in the 20s in Grand Rapids.

“The past couple of years have been kind of weird, so it’s super nice to be out here in this beautiful weather,” she said. “I love it.”

Matt Clausen, another Grand Rapids resident, said it was just nice to get out and see friends once again.

“Some of these people you just haven’t seen in a while,” Clausen said.