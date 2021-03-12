Rally, march will mark one year since Breonna Taylor’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor at the hands of police in Kentucky.

Taylor was living in Louisville when police stormed her apartment on March 13, 2020, while serving a no-knock warrant. Police fired 32 shots, eight of which hit Taylor, killing her. She was 26.

On the anniversary of Taylor’s death, people will gather in downtown Grand Rapids on the street that now bears her name to remember her and demand justice.

Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids also bears Breonna Taylor’s name. (March 12, 2021)

“People, you know, they would say, ‘Well, it’s only been a year,’ but for us it feels like a lifetime,” Tawanna Gordon, Taylor’s cousin, said.

For Gordon, it has been 365 days of fighting for justice; one year without her cousin.

“We’re still numb. We’re still waking up every day and wondering if we’re still dreaming,” Gordon said.

She has grieved the young life lost and fought to make sure the way no one else dies the way Taylor did.

“Are we going to say it’s going to come in a prosecutorial way? We might not be so hopeful, because we’ve been rejected almost in every avenue that we’ve taken to get that, but we’re hopeful that accountability will come with different police reforms,” Gordon said.

Those proposed reforms include doing away with no-knock warrants. Gordon said she and other family members have met with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist about getting a no-knock ban in Michigan, the state where Taylor spent half of her life and where Gordon still lives.

In the city Taylor hailed from, you can still hear people saying her name. Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids is now also known as Breonna Taylor Way.

Gordon said the young people of Grand Rapids have stepped up to keep Taylor’s legacy alive.

“The simple fact of the matter is that they acknowledge that she’s ours. They acknowledged that she started her life here and they are willing to continue her legacy here,” Gordon said.

Saturday’s rally begins at 3 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and will include a one-mile march. It will one of many in cities across the country.