GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming concert in Grand Rapids is featuring an internationally-acclaimed handbell choir.

The Raleigh Ringers Handbell Concert is happening next week. the group, which has been performing for more than 30 years, has some unconventional takes on some well-known tunes.

The Raleigh Ringers are based in North Carolina and tour nationwide, mixing traditional handbell performances with interpretations of popular songs, such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

“We know that lots of folks of different ages come to our concerts, and our hope is that we reach all of them, with the variety of music that we try to perform,” said David Harris, director of the ringers.

The Raleigh Ringers Handbell Concert is being hosted locally by the group Embellish Handbells.

It’s happening July 11 at 7 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids High School performing arts center.

For tickets or more information, visit the Raleigh Ringers website.