GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For an entire generation, 9/11 is just history, but people who lived through it will never forget where they were that morning and the sacrifices made that day.

Despite the rain, the Grand Rapids community continues its tradition of having a daylong salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum hosted by the Michigan Crossroads, Boy Scouts of America.

The salute started around 7:15 a.m. as color guards from the Grand Rapids fire and police departments lowered the flag at half-staff.

Retired Muskegon Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ken Chuddy led the ringing of the bell at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:02 a.m. — signifying when four planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

“We hope the people that weren’t born before this time take into account that day and how it changed America and all the things that went on past that day,” Chuddy said.

You can still join the event. The Salvation Army Band will play at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a ceremony at 6 p.m., which will include speakers. The final salute is at 8 p.m.