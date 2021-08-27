‘Queenpins’: GR filmmakers talk about upcoming project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new film starring Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn is coming to theaters next month and the filmmakers met and got their start in West Michigan.

The movie is called “Queenpins.” It’s based on a true story of two women who came up with a fraud scheme involving millions of dollars in coupons.

This is the first comedy that Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly have done. They were working in television news in Grand Rapids when they started making a documentary called “The Way We Get By.” Eventually they moved to Maine to finish the film, followed by a second movie called “Beneath the Harvest Sky.”

The couple spent the next seven years writing scripts in Hollywood.

“We had been working in Hollywood for seven years,” Pullapilly said. “We were writing scripts and putting great casts on to the projects but then we’d go to the studios and they’d say we had no value.”

“You just had to believe we would break through and get a movie off the ground that would break the equation,” Gaudet said.

They were able to make the movie during the pandemic by asking the cast and crew to dedicate three months to the project and sacrifice the 2020 holidays with their extended families.

Queenpins opens in theaters on Sept. 10.