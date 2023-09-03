Chandra Smith was crowned Ms. Wheelchair America 2023 in Grand Rapids on Sept. 2, 2023. (Courtesy of Ms. Wheelchair America)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A queen has been crowned in the Ms. Wheelchair America Competition.

The winner is Chandra Smith. She previously won Ms. Wheelchair Maryland. Smith was crowned Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

This was the 52nd year of the Ms. Wheelchair America Competition. It focuses on advocacy and presentation. Smith’s platform was focused on digital accessibility.

The candidates spent the whole week touring around downtown Grand Rapids. They visited places like Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Meijer Gardens.