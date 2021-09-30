Pulaski Days return to GR this weekend after being canceled in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pulaski Days is back in Grand Rapids this weekend.

“We are so blessed and so happy to have these clubs open,” said Michelle Kershner, the chairwoman for Pulaski Days.

Pulaski Days is the largest revenue generator for the 14 Polish halls around Grand Rapids.

Last year, halls did what they could to stay afloat without Pulaski Days and being closed much of the year due to the pandemic. Many of them served takeout food for Pulaski Days but were not able to host people inside.

All 14 halls managed to survive the pandemic and will be open to the public this weekend.

“We’re very blessed because the 14 halls really pulled together. We did many fundraisers. We really embrace the community. Thank you for all you did to support your Polish halls that really helped bring our halls where they are today,” said Kershner.

Public events start Thursday for Thirsty Thursday when five halls open to the public. Then all 14 open to the public Friday. The parade is Saturday then the traditional polka mass is Sunday.

“We’re really looking forward to opening those doors and saying everybody come one come all. It’s about celebrating Polish heritage, representing these 14 polish halls, enjoying food and dance and being with family and friends,” Kershner said.

The complete Pulaski Days schedule can be found online.