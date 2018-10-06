Grand Rapids

Pulaski Days celebration in Grand Rapids

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 06:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 06:17 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Red shirts and polka dots filled Michigan Street in Grand Rapids Saturday morning for the annual Pulaski Days parade. 

All 14 Polish halls in the city have opened their doors to the public for free to celebrate Pulaski Days this weekend. The annual event, now in its 46th year, is a celebration of all things Polish: food, dancing, music and more. 

“It’s wonderful, it just reminds you of your heritage and the wonderful people that belong to the Polish community and it’s just, it’s great. Everyone comes together and has a wonderful time,” said Chris Ringelberg, who attended the event. 

The Polka Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at John Ball Park. If it rains, the service will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night