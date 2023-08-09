GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A public-private partnership will bring safety and mobility improvements to an intersection in Grand Rapids.

Cannabis retailer Pharmhouse Wellness said it teamed up with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Mobile GR and The Rapid to improve the intersection of Wealthy Street SW and Front Avenue SW.

The improvements include a barrier-free bus stop, a newly established bike lane, public art and other beautification efforts, according to a Pharmhouse Wellness news release.

Exodus Place, a transitional housing facility, which houses more than 100 people, is located at the intersection. Pharmhouse Wellness said the improvements will make the neighborhood safer and more visually appealing.

“We expect the residents at Exodus Place have a more pleasant and safe experience waiting for the bus and crossing the streets at this busy intersection, especially with the injuries and fatalities we have seen over the years,” Casey Kornoelje, owner of Pharmhouse Wellness, said in a news release.

Crews have started work on the project and are expected to continue through the week, according to the news release.