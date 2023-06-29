GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be free to everyone 17 years and younger this summer.

This goes along with the museum’s two new exhibits that opened last month that focus on the stages of winter and the Ice Age. All of the other exhibits will be open to the public as well.

Guests will also have the chance to ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel which has now since been reopened to the public after renovations.

You can book your tickets in advance at the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.