GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources.

In addition to getting lost in a good book, Youth Services Librarian Betsy Zandstra wants to remind families of the other services available to anyone who has a GRPL member card, which are free to city residents.

“This winter break we’ll have some special crafts out for younger kids and for older tweens and teens,” she said. The library also offers story time readings, play areas, DVD and record rentals and even sensory kits that people who have different needs can use while at the main branch.

“We have noise cancelling earmuffs in there, sensory bracelets … and weighted compression vests,” Zandstra said.

The additional resources and library offerings are one of the many reasons Christina Sparks brings her two children to the main branch often.

“There’s a play kitchen, and the dinosaurs and the dress up stuff,” Sparks said. “My daughter is two and a half, so it keeps her busy for a very long time.”

The new solo space allows adults to take phone or zoom calls or find a quiet sound-proof place to work. The library information desk also rents out single-use museum passes and the occasional tickets to local shows and games happening around town.

“We need to utilize this now that I have kids,” Sparks said. “And the Griffins is the other one … We haven’t used them yet but we have plans to.”