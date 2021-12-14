Public ice skating at Van Andel expected to be approved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is one step closer to allowing the public to ice skate at Van Andel Arena this winter.

The Grand Rapids Finance Committee approved skating at the home of the Grand Rapids Griffins Tuesday.

The full commission is expected to give final approval at a Tuesday night meeting.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority has approved shifting around $40,000 in funding for ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle to public ice skating at Van Andel Arena.

Construction delays at Rosa Parks Circle forced the city to scrap public ice skating on the Ecliptic — the art installation that defines the plaza — this year.