Protests scheduled in downtown GR, Kalamazoo Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A silent march is scheduled at Rosa Parks Circle, the Kalamazoo Mall, and the Kalamazoo Court House Saturday, protesting police brutality and George Floyd’s death, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

This comes after protests all over the country and on the east side of the state Friday night in Detroit where WDIV-TV is reporting a 19-year-old man was killed and multiple people were arrested.

The silent march in Grand Rapids is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and protesters are told to wear their face masks, according to the Facebook event.

A protest in Kalamazoo called Justice for George is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Mall, another at 12 p.m. in front of the Kalamazoo Court House called #BlacklivesMatter.

All protests scheduled Saturday are said to be peaceful. News 8 will have a crews on scene at the protests in West Michigan and will continue to bring viewers the latest on air and online.