GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Demonstrators gathered in Grand Rapids on Sunday to protest the death of Patrick Lyoya.

It was the sixth night in a row protesters gathered in downtown.

About two dozen people gathered around 6 p.m. near Rosa Parks Circle to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya. Demonstrators wrote “defund the police” in chalk on the side walk.

It ended around 7:15 p.m.

Lyoya, 26, died on April 4, when he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer during a traffic stop.

Video released by GRPD shows the officer pull Lyoya over. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

The officer’s name has not been released.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.