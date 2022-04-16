GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of the Grand Rapids community and others are taking to the streets in downtown Grand Rapids to call for justice for the killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Demonstrators gathered around 5:30 p.m. in Rosa Parks Circle, holding signs that said things like, “Justice for Patrick Lyoya,” and, “No justice, no peace.”

Hundreds of people then started marching through the streets of downtown.

“We’re going to keep fighting for this because this is where we live. It’s no longer just a Minneapolis or Louisville, Kentucky thing, now it’s a Grand Rapids thing. We’ve been warning them for years of this happening,” one of the organizers told News 8 before the protest began.

The 26-year-old was shot by an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department on the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue north of Griggs Street on the city’s Southeast side. The officer pulled Lyoya over around 8:11 a.m. after realizing that the plate on the car he was driving didn’t match the vehicle. GRPD has not said why the officer ran the plate.

In the videos released Wednesday by GRPD, we can see that there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

The officer’s name has not been released.

The legal side of the investigation into the shooting is being conducted by Michigan State Police. Once its investigation is done, it will be sent off to the Kent County prosecutor, who will decide whether it was justified or whether charges are warranted.