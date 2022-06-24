People demonstration in support of abortion rights in Grand Rapids on June 24, 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered to protest in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

A few dozen pro-abortion rights protesters gathered at Monument Park in Grand Rapids on Friday evening. People came with signs reading “End the war on women,” and “Abortion is healthcare.” They chanted “By body, my choice.”

"Defend reproductive rights."



"End the war on women."



Abortion rights protesters are starting to gather at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/PEMaDRQvhQ — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) June 24, 2022

At Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, at least 100 protesters gathered just before 5 p.m. carrying similar signs and chanting.

People representing Michigan’s Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative gathered at both the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo protests, asking people for signatures. They will need 425,059 signatures by around July 11th to put that initiative on the ballot this November, which would put the decision to voters.

Around 100 people and growing for a pro-abortion rights protest at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park.

Continuing coverage on @WOODTV. pic.twitter.com/QmqLhX9E46 — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV) June 24, 2022

In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the U.S. Supreme court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, again allowing states to ban abortion.

Michigan has a 1931 law on the books that makes it illegal to perform most abortions. However, in May, a state judge suspended enforcement of that ban. That means, in Michigan, women can still get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood has challenged the 1931 law. Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference have worked to oppose the Planned Parenthood suit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said she would not enforce the abortion ban or go after providers’ licenses.