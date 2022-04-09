GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered Saturday afternoon to call for justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer early this week.

The group met outside Amplify GR, a community growth organization, on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 3 p.m.

They carried posters of Patrick’s photo and signs that read “Say his name: Patrick Lyoya.”

The group called for justice as they chanted, “Black Lives Matter.” They are calling for a revolution, saying that GRPD is “not the solution.”

They have made their way to the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation for a candlelight vigil that has been scheduled for 5 p.m.

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Protestors call for ‘Justice for Patrick’ (April 9, 2022)

Lyoya’s mother and father stood at the front and center of the peaceful protest.

“Where I came from I have seen people being killed. I never witnessed like how my son was killed. The way that the police assassinate my son,” Patrick’s father, Peter Lyoya said through an interpreter.

He made it clear that he wanted the protest to remain peaceful.

“I would like this protest to be a peaceful protest, but I want them to show the world that what is happening right now, is not right. it’s not good. the world needs to know the truth. people need to fight for justice for Patrick,” Lyoya said through an interpreter.

Patrick Lyoya's mother and father are front and center at today's peaceful protest in Grand Rapids. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/qVVXMHmNx6 — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) April 9, 2022

When protestors reached the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, Lyoya’s brother said “I still can’t believe what happened. I don’t think I’m ever going to believe what happened.”

Patrick Lyoya's brother: "I still can't believe what happened. I don't think I'm ever going to believe what happened." pic.twitter.com/UT1hihbQZO — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) April 9, 2022

The shooting happened Monday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says that Lyoya tried to run away from an officer and that there was then a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was ultimately shot and killed.

While police video showing the shooting has not yet been made public, Lyoya’s father and his interpreter have seen it. They say it shows the officer shoot Lyoya in the back of the head.

News 8 has not seen the video and cannot independently confirm what it shows.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting. That is standard protocol when an officer uses deadly force.

On Saturday, protestors shouted for police to “release the video” of the killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack led a chant on Saturday calling for the public to see the video. “Show the video! We want the world to know! Patrick!” he chanted.

The Kent County prosecutor asked the MSP and GRPD not to release the video until MSP’s investigation is complete, fearing it could affect the integrity of that investigation. But GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Friday that he would keep his promise to release it next week. He did not say exactly when it would be released.

The MSP investigation could take anywhere between two weeks and two months.