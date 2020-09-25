Protesters to march for racial equality in downtown GR

City trucks block off streets ahead of protest in downtown Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters demanding racial equality in the criminal justice system will be marching in downtown Grand Rapids today.

Justice for Black Lives, a Grand Rapids-based organization aiming to make legislative and community-based changes for people of color, is hosting the event slated to start at 4 p.m.

The event is being called “We Will Not Be Silenced” on Facebook.

The demonstrators plan to meet at Rosa Parks Circle and march to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters.

A News 8 reporter said authorities were using city vehicles to block off streets. Grand Rapids officers were also standing guard.

Grand Rapids Police standing guard as protest about to get underway. Plan is to march to GRPD Headquarters. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/lmFkfJdXrq — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 25, 2020

News 8 will bring the latest as the demonstration unfolds.