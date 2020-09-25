Protesters to march for racial equality in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters demanding racial equality in the criminal justice system will be marching in downtown Grand Rapids today.
Justice for Black Lives, a Grand Rapids-based organization aiming to make legislative and community-based changes for people of color, is hosting the event slated to start at 4 p.m.
The event is being called “We Will Not Be Silenced” on Facebook.
The demonstrators plan to meet at Rosa Parks Circle and march to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters.
A News 8 reporter said authorities were using city vehicles to block off streets. Grand Rapids officers were also standing guard.
News 8 will bring the latest as the demonstration unfolds.