Protesters to march for racial equality in downtown GR

City trucks block off streets ahead of protest in downtown Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters demanding racial equality in the criminal justice system will be marching in downtown Grand Rapids today.

Justice for Black Lives, a Grand Rapids-based organization aiming to make legislative and community-based changes for people of color, is hosting the event slated to start at 4 p.m. 

The event is being called “We Will Not Be Silenced” on Facebook.

The demonstrators plan to meet at Rosa Parks Circle and march to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters.

A News 8 reporter said authorities were using city vehicles to block off streets. Grand Rapids officers were also standing guard.

News 8 will bring the latest as the demonstration unfolds.

