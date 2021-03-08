Protesters taken into custody during GR George Floyd event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were taken into custody as police and protesters clashed in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night.

Protesters gathered downtown for a Justice for George Floyd event in response to Derek Chauvin’s trial. Chauvin is a police officer charged in Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

The dispute began around 7:15 p.m. after police told protests they couldn’t gather in the street.

News 8 learned that the protest organizer was among those taken into custody. Demonstrators could be heard yelling “let them go” as people were taken into custody.

Police began leaving the area a short time after and protesters returned to Rosa Parks Circle, where the event started. Most people attending the event had left by 7:45 p.m.

News 8 reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department to confirm the number of people arrested and charges they face. We have not yet received a response.