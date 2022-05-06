GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 250 people rallied for abortion rights Friday evening in downtown Grand Rapids outside the Kent County Courthouse. It comes in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Grand Rapids resident Alecia Jensen told News 8. “This could change reality for so many women.”

If Roe v. Wade is thrown out, a 1931 Michigan law that made abortion a felony could take effect again. It outlawed abortion even for cases of rape or incest. The law has not been enforced since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

“It’s sobering,” protester Alexis March told News 8. “My body’s not a political playground. Please do not bring that here. I am shocked as a woman to hear we’re even discussing this still.”

Chelsea Holley’s mother inspired her to protest.

“She remembers when it wasn’t legal and how scary that was,” Holley said. “And how women were really alone, they didn’t have control over their bodies.”

For Holley, the fight goes beyond abortion rights.

“Women are grown adults they can make decisions about their health care and their own bodies,” Holley said. “For me, it’s not just this specific issue. It’s about equality.”

Genevieve Marnon, the legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan, has been fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade for nearly a decade.

Marnon said learning about the news was “surreal,” but she cautioned that nothing is official yet. But if the law of the land is in fact overturned, she said it’s only the beginning of her fight.

Right to Life of Michigan is “fighting on three fronts right now,” Marnon said. That includes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit to keep abortion legal in Michigan, the ballot initiative to leave the decision to the voters as well as the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

“If we lose the (Michigan) House and the Senate and Governor Whitmer’s re-elected, all the work hard would be for naught,” Marnon said. “They’ll just pass expansive abortion laws the next day.”

For the last few years, March has been protesting for several causes, including Black Lives Matter. She came out again Friday night because she said it’s an issue that affects those closest to her and the greater community.

“We can’t constantly make rules for people about how they can live their lives,” March said. “We need to be free. We need to have bodily autonomy freedom especially, come on.”

In response, Marnon said “babies have human rights too.”

“This is a human rights issue,” she said. “Abortion is about babies dying. They deserve to have bodily autonomy and have a life as well.”

Alex Eib was among the hundreds of protesters in Grand Rapids on Friday night. He said more men should be rallying for abortion rights.

“I think everybody should be out here honestly,” Eib said.